Jordan Fehr was one of the select few that got a say.
He, along with the rest of the leadership on the Appalachian State football team, talked with former head coach Eli Drinkwitz early in his tenure around Boone. Drinkwitz obviously had some things he’d like to implement into the Mountaineers program.
But the coach wanted some input on what was doable and, more importantly, what needed to stay the same. So what did Fehr vouch for?
“The biggest thing would just be the work ethic and routine we have,” Fehr said. “I feel like the early lifts, yeah they’re hard, but they make you tough. The hard workouts, yeah they’re hard, but they help you grow.
“Stuff like that, being strict. Because the best thing about App state football is toughness. That hard-working, blue-collar mentality. We’ve got to keep getting after that and then some.”
And maybe no one embodies that, or has at least lived it, the way Fehr has. A starting inside linebacker the last two seasons, Fehr will be one of many seniors who will play their final game as Mountaineers on Saturday against Ala.-Birmingham at the New Orleans Bowl.
Fehr has ended his career with a 12-1 season in which App State beat two Power Five schools, North Carolina and South Carolina. Fehr racked up 16 tackles against UNC.
"It wasn’t a surprise because I knew what we had in our locker room and the type of coaches we have and the people we had that surround our culture but it was very rewarding and satisfying to know that," Fehr said. "Especially senior year, to go out in such a statement fashion."
Fehr’s rise was sudden, and really, the textbook example of a player stepping up after a couple season’s worth of learning. He went from a freshman special teamer who battle injury to a sophomore that provided key reserve play.
His junior season in 2018 featured a permanent shift into a starting middle linebacker spot, and obviously, he never relinquished it. Fehr turned in a 86-tackle season, chipping in 98 more this season with the final game left to play.
That rise paired with the ascension of outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. The two said they synced up early during the 2018 preseason, finding ease in they way they communicated and played with one another. Both capitalized on their leap into heavy responsibility.
“I mean, it’s been an awesome experience,” Davis-Gaither said. “He’s been able to overcome all that. Because you know coming out of high school you feel like you should be the guy, you should be the man, and just knowing if you keep your head down and keep working every day and working on skills to perfect your craft.
“And the time where you get your chance to show what you’ve got and get out on the field, it’s been great for Jordan and myself.”
Davis-Gaither turned himself into a legit NFL prospect, and Fehr finds himself knocking on that door as well. Fehr’s play, plus his measures in the bench press (415-pound max), 40-yard dash (4.45 seconds) and vertical (40.5 inches), earned him a place on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freak List on The Athletic. But two years ago, that wasn’t something Fehr even considered possible. Because of that, he has other options in front of him.
Fehr graduated on Dec. 13 with a degree in business management, minoring in advanced entrepreneurship. He’s been magna cum laude student, and he mentioned he has multiple chances to start a business career. But since he’s here, on the precipice of pro play, he might as well give it a shot.
Standing in the lobby of the team’s New Orleans hotel, he mentioned how fortunate he is to be in this position. He will exit his college career with a high sense of achievement, especially if the Mountaineers can beat UAB.
“I couldn’t write out my script any better for my college experience,” Fehr said. “I’ve gone through a lot of adversity as far as dealing with injuries and stuff like that, but everything happens for a reason.
“. . . I’m just very thankful for everything that’s happened. And if you’d have told me in high school, I’d have all these laid out in front of me and go get it, I did just that, and I’m very thankful for that and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
