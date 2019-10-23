The WBI Championship was a big deal for the App State program. It was the punctuation point of Coach Angel Elderkin’s first 20-win season and established the Mountaineers as a looming threat in the Sun Belt Conference.
Elderkin said Wednesday that even though the coaching staff and players took serious pride in the title, the trophy is only good for last season. App State finished the regular season as the fifth-place team in the conference, and the goal is higher for this season.
"This is a new year, a new team, and it’s presented with our own new challenges,” said Elderkin. “But like I said, we’re really committed with just our growth.
“I love the fact that we’re coaching a veteran team for the first time, we have a lot of data, we have a lot of film, we have a lot of experience that we can build from, we can show them, we can remind them of, and we can continue to grow them into the best student-athletes that they can be.”
