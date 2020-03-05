A question for Wake Forest after Saturday’s win against Notre Dame and going into Tuesday night’s game was whether the Deacons were playing their best basketball of the season.
The answer before the 10-point loss to North Carolina was no, the Deacons could improve. Now there’s clearly an area or two — defense, playing without fouling — to improve upon.
“We’ve got a really important game, we’ve gotta think next game and learn from that one,” Sarr said. “Get momentum, like Brandon (Childress) said, and get ready for the ACC Tournament and play our best basketball.”
