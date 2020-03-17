Elijah Diarrassouba made a hard decision last week.
And because of what he picked, the Appalachian State defense will be without yet another important voice from a unit that helped the program win 13 games in 2019.
Appreciate everything App Nation! pic.twitter.com/zrDer6mKMi— Elijah Diarrassouba (@Soub_5) March 17, 2020
Diarrassouba, a two-year starter at defensive end set to be a senior this season, announced through Twitter that he would retire because of an ongoing hip issue that will require surgery. The Greensboro resident and Page High School graduate said he decided late last week, letting App State coaches and trainers know that his career was ending.
For him, it wasn’t so much about the pain as it was his physical reality.
“The main thing that really triggered me to make this decision was not being able to move and do the things that I wanted to do,” Diarrassouba said. “My body wasn’t free. It just wasn’t free and loose to do everything I wanted to do.”
Diarrassouba said the issue with his left hip started during fall camp of the 2018 season. Initially, the 6-foot-1, 255-pound lineman thought his discomfort was just his body re-acclimating to the daily physical strain. But he eventually had an MRI, which showed he had an arthritic left hip. Diarrassouba said the hip barely had cartilage left.
He said it was likely something that had been deteriorating his whole life — and he’d always noticed his left hip felt slightly off.
He muscled through the pain anyway, starting in 12 of the 13 games he played in. But it wasn’t easy. The hip gave out on him during the game against South Carolina on Nov. 9, forcing him to miss the Nov. 16 matchup with Georgia State. Diarrassouba said he thought his career was over then.
“But I just found a way to push through and play in the bowl game," Diarrassouba said.
He becomes the seventh defensive starter who won't return for 2020. The Mountaineers saw nose tackle E.J. Scott; a linebacker trio of Noel Cook, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Fehr; and safeties Desmond Franklin and Josh Thomas graduate.
Diarrassouba registered a sack against Ala.-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, his only one of the season. At the time, he didn’t realize it would be his last. Diarrassouba even practiced during the spring, trying to push through. But it was eventually time for him to make the change.
“It was a hard decision to make because I wanted to get back out here — I still do want to get back out there and be able to compete,” Diarrassouba said. “But I’m losing range of motion by the hour.
“So I don’t know if I would be able to compete at a level to where it would be beneficial to the team. And I didn’t want to be that.”
Now, Diarrassouba will wait to have a hip resurfacing. According to the Mayo Clinic, the procedure is an alternative to a full hip replacement. Instead of replacing the ball joint in the hip, a resurfacing cap is placed over the ball and the joint is fashioned with a cup.
But because of the nationwide pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, Diarrassouba said, the surgery hasn’t been scheduled. Fortunately, the hip doesn’t cause nearly as much pain as it did during the football season.
Diarrassouba is set to graduate in December, and he said he would look to go into either athletics or business. And he said he would maintain a presence around the football team even though he won’t be be on the roster.
“I haven’t even seen the guys yet. And I want to address them when they get back,” Diarrassouba said. “Appreciate everything they did, the same thing for App State and the whole school and the whole football program. I appreciate everything, giving me the opportunity and all that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.