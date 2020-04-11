Manning also discussed coping with the pandemic.

Manning: “In situations like this, we come together. We understand that we’re all going to have to make sacrifices to move forward. We also have to take precautions so this doesn’t affect us the way that it’s affected us at this particular time again in the future.

“But for me, it’s been getting on the phone and seeing the faces of our guys when we do our meetings and hearing their energy levels and realizing how blessed we are, regardless of whatever situation.

“For me, that’s looking forward. I’m excited about it. I’m excited to get back on campus with our guys and get back into the gym and share with them the different life experiences that I have and our staff has had as players and as young men, and help prepare our guys for those moments in their life.”

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

