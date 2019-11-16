NOTHING BEATS A HALF-COURT BUZZER-BEATER FOR THE WIN 😤 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/0K2m8NLZJu— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2019
The UNCG basketball team dropped a 67-66 decision to Montana State in Fleming Gym tonight when the Bobcats' Harald Frey sank a half-court heave to win it.
Harald Frey for president. #SCTop10 number 1. Enough said.#UBUNTU x #GotYour6 pic.twitter.com/FlrRmmC9JQ— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) November 17, 2019
The clock expired as Frey's shot banked off the glass then went into the basket, erasing a 66-64 deficit created on a layup by UNCG's Isaiah Miller with three seconds left.
HOLY CRAP!!!!!— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) November 17, 2019
BOBCATS WIN ON A BUZZER BEATTTTTERRRRRR!!!
Frey scored 14 points in the game, although he missed seven of 10 shots.
The game was the second of the weekend in the Spartan Invitational for UNCG (3-2). The Spartans will face Appalachian State at 7 p.m. Monday in the Greensboro Coliseum to conclude play in the four-team event.
Miller's 20 points led four Spartans in double-figures scoring. Kyrin Galloway scored 15 points, and Malik Massey and Kaleb Hunter added 12 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.