uncg logo1 new (copy)
courtesy UNCG

The UNCG basketball team dropped a 67-66 decision to Montana State in Fleming Gym tonight when the Bobcats' Harald Frey sank a half-court heave to win it.

The clock expired as Frey's shot banked off the glass then went into the basket, erasing a 66-64 deficit created on a layup by UNCG's Isaiah Miller with three seconds left.

Frey scored 14 points in the game, although he missed seven of 10 shots. 

The game was the second of the weekend in the Spartan Invitational for UNCG (3-2). The Spartans will face Appalachian State at 7 p.m. Monday in the Greensboro Coliseum to conclude play in the four-team event.

Miller's 20 points led four Spartans in double-figures scoring. Kyrin Galloway scored 15 points, and Malik Massey and Kaleb Hunter added 12 each.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments