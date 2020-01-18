The Wake Forest Deacons will travel to Raleigh to face the ninth-ranked Wolfpack today.
Who: Wake Forest (11-6, 4-2 ACC) at NC State (15-1, 5-1 ACC)
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, N.C.
TV: RSN
At Stake: The Deacons, who are off to a 4-1 start in the new year, are looking for a signature win for their NCAA tournament resume. There won’t be many better chances than facing off against a top-10 team on the road. On top of that, every game is crucial for Wake in ACC play, as they are looking for the double-bye when it comes time for the ACC Tournament.
Players to watch:
Wake Forest — Ivana Raca has been on fire for the Deacs in the new year, averaging 19 points and 9 rebounds in the last five games. Raca has been on fire from three-point range as well, shooting 50% over her last four games. NC State — Elissa Cunane isn’t just one of the best players in the conference, but one of the best in the country. The senior is averaging 17 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Wolfpack, leading them in both categories.
Notable: The Deacons’ last win over a ranked team came against a top-15 Wolfpack team back in January of 2017. ... This would be the Deacs’ first win over a top-10 opponent since 2012. ...
Tickets: $5-$10 on GoDeacs.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.