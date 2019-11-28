ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wake Forest got double-doubles from Olivier Sarr and Isaiah Mucius for the second straight game in a 65-56 win over College of Charleston in the first round of the Wooden Legacy on Thursday.
The Deacons (4-2) will play today at 2 p.m. against Long Beach State, which defeated Providence 66-65 on Thursday.
Sarr, the junior forward, scored 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting (6-for-8 on free throws) and grabbed 14 rebounds. Sarr was coming off a 15-point, 12-rebound performance against Davidson. He hasn’t started for the last four games, but he has averaged 14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game over that span.
Mucius scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds against the Cougars, while Torry Johnson scored in double figures for the second straight game with 13 points. Brandon Childress added 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Chaundee Brown returned to the lineup for the Deacons, coming off the bench for five points and three rebounds in 24 minutes. He didn’t play last week against Davidson because of a foot injury.
Wake Forest led by two at halftime and never trailed in the second half — though the Deacons never blew the game open. The Deacons’ lead was nine with 5:16 left, and it was sliced to three in less than two minutes, but Wake Forest answered that surge with a 6-0 run to breathe easier in the game’s final minute.
College of Charleston (3-3) was led by Zep Jasper’s 13 points. Grant Riller entered the game leading College of Charleston with 21.4 points per game, but the Deacons limited him to 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting.
WAKE FOREST 65 CHARLESTON 56
FG FT Reb
WAKE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Mucius 28 4-12 0-0 4-10 1 2 10
Oguama 8 0-0 2-2 1-1 1 4 2
Childress 38 2-7 5-6 1-5 6 4 10
Johnson 29 4-7 4-5 0-1 2 1 13
White 26 1-2 1-2 0-5 0 2 4
Brown 24 1-9 3-4 2-3 2 3 5
Sarr 21 4-6 6-8 3-14 1 2 14
Neath 13 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Massoud 11 2-6 0-0 1-2 0 0 5
Totals 200 19-53 21-27 12-42 13 18 65
Percentages: FG .358, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Mucius 2-5, White 1-1, Massoud 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Childress 1-5, Neath 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (5 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Massoud, Mucius, Oguama, Sarr). Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Mucius 2, Neath 2, Brown, Childress, Oguama, Sarr, White). Steals: 4 (Childress 2, Brown, Neath).
FG FT Reb
CHARLESTON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
McManus 22 3-9 3-3 1-3 0 4 10
Smart 17 2-5 1-2 3-6 1 4 5
Galloway 29 4-9 0-0 0-3 2 1 10
Jasper 34 5-8 0-0 0-2 3 4 13
Riller 31 5-13 1-3 0-4 1 4 11
Miller 23 1-4 0-0 0-6 1 1 3
Epps 18 1-2 1-2 1-3 0 3 3
Richard 13 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Reddish 4 0-0 0-2 0-1 0 0 0
Tucker 2 0-1 1-2 1-1 0 0 1
Totals 200 21-55 7-14 6-30 9 23 56
Percentages: FG .382, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Jasper 3-4, Galloway 2-6, McManus 1-2, Miller 1-3, Epps 0-1, Richard 0-1, Riller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 10 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Galloway, Miller, Riller ). Turnovers: 10 (Miller 4, Epps 2, Galloway 2, Richard, Riller ). Steals: 5 (Riller 2, Galloway, Jasper, Smart).
Wake Forest 28 37 — 65
Coll. of Charleston 26 30 — 56
