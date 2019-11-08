No. 22 Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1) at Virginia Tech (5-3, 2-2)

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Coaches: Dave Clawson (35-36 with Wake Forest, sixth season); Justin Fuente (30-18, fourth season).

Series: Virginia Tech leads 24-12-1; Wake Forest won the last meeting, 6-3 in double overtime, in 2014.

Extra points: Wake Forest is 9-1 in its last 10 games away from BB&T Field. … Wake Forest sophomore Nick Sciba has made 26 straight field goals, which is one shy of the ACC record (Marc Primanti of N.C. State in 1995-96) and four shy of the NCAA record (Chuck Nelson of Washington in 1981-82). … Cade Carney and Kenneth Walker III have both run for 383 yards this season — Carney on 99 carries, Walker on 54. Without Christian Beal-Smith for the second straight week (ankle), Carney and Walker figure to get the bulk of the snaps at running back again. … Beal-Smith is the only player expected to be out for the game. Clawson was vague when asked about injuries earlier in the week, saying, “We have a number of guys who are probable, questionable, doubtful, and we’ll see as the week goes on if they’re ready or not.” … Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby leads the ACC with 10.6 tackles per game and is third in the league with 13 tackles for loss. … Wake Forest’s Boogie Basham is fourth with 11½ tackles for loss. … Wake Forest’s Amari Henderson and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley are tied for the ACC lead with 13 passes defended — which combines interceptions and passes broken-up. Henderson leads the league with four interceptions.