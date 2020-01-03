Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
A look back and a look ahead for the Wake Forest footballl program:
Records
8-5 overall, 4-4 ACC; lost to Michigan State 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl.
Best win
North Carolina, 24-18, Sept. 13. Two of Wake Forest’s eight wins were against teams that finished with winning records; the Tar Heels were better than Utah State, and the Deacons were dominant for much of the game.
Worst loss
At Syracuse, 39-30 in overtime, Nov. 30. The Orange is the only team to beat the Deacons and not reach a bowl game. With glimmers of hope for an Orange Bowl berth, Wake Forest committed four first-half turnovers and had to scratch its way back into the game in the second half against a team that finished 5-7.
What they’re saying
“I think the telltale sign of our program is we're not happy. We're disappointed we didn't get double-digit wins, that we didn't win our fourth (straight) bowl game. I think we're past the point of just being happy to get to a bowl. I think these guys have changed the culture and expectation level of our program.” – Coach Dave Clawson after the 27-21 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Who took the biggest jump?
Sage Surratt. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver emerged as one of the best receivers in the country before suffering a season-ending injury at Virginia Tech. In only nine games, he had 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns; in 13 games last year, he had 41 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns.
LB Ja’Cquez Williams (73 tackles, 6½ TFLs, 3½ sacks)
S Nasir Greer (65 tackles, 3 fumbles forced)
S Trey Rucker (65 tackles)
CB Ja’Sir Taylor (30 tackles, 2 interceptions)
Newcomers to watch
Defensive backs Caelen Carson and J.J. Roberts. Both incoming freshmen project as cornerbacks, a position of need for the Deacons after graduating three-year starters Bassey and Henderson.
Non-conference schedule
Sept. 5: At Old Dominion
Sept. 11: Appalachian State
Sept. 19: Villanova
Sept. 26: Notre Dame (Charlotte)
Conference schedule
Home
Clemson
Boston College
Syracuse
Miami
Away
Louisville
Florida State
Duke
N.C. State
Who needs to take a big jump?
Sam Hartman. Newman’s decision to transfer thrusts Hartman back into the starting role, which he held for the first nine games of the 2018 season. In limited time this past season, Hartman showed growth in a few areas while retaining his redshirt. He’ll have the reins to the offense in 2020 with one proven star at wide receiver (Surratt) and one emerging star (Greene), and a promising running back (Walker), but with a lot of other young pieces around him.
Outlook
Wake Forest, for the first time since 2016, could be stronger defensively than offensively. Basham and Greer are stars, and the Deacons return a surplus of depth in the front-seven. Filling in cornerback spots will be a spring and maybe fall camp task, but having safeties like Greer and Rucker should help. Hartman’s furthered development will be a key to the offense, but he’ll only grow as much as he’s allowed with a rebuilding effort along the offensive line in front of him. Three starters need to be replaced for the second straight season and it’s a unit that might not have a senior starter at any of the five positions. But, as we’ve seen the last two seasons, all of that might be for naught because of the Deacons’ biggest need: Depth. Injuries have thinned Wake Forest into a shell of itself in each of the past two Novembers, and if injuries continue to be a theme, the Deacons need to be better-prepared to handle such blows to the roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.