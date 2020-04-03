GREENSBORO — UNCG junior Isaiah Miller has entered his name in the NBA Draft.
Miller announced his decision on the social media sites Twitter and Instagram today.
Miller has not hired an agent and will maintain his college eligibility through the draft process. If he withdraws from the draft by 5 p.m. June 15 (10 days before the draft), he can return to UNCG for his senior season.
The Spartans have flourished with Miller — an athletic 6-foot guard with a 50-inch vertical leap — in the lineup, going 79-24 (.767) the last three seasons.
Miller, the Southern Conference's player of the year this season, averaged 17.8 points per game for the Spartans (23-9, 13-5 SoCon), and he finished second in the nation with 89 steals.
He's a two-time SoCon defensive player of the year who has averaged 2.8 steals in 68 games the last two seasons.
Miller was the first guard off the bench in his freshman season, helping the Spartans reach the NCAA Tournament. As a sophomore, he cracked the starting lineup and became UNCG's No. 2 scorer behind Francis Alonso for a team that reached the NIT.
This season, Miller led the SoCon in scoring and steals, led UNCG in assists and was the Spartans' No. 2 rebounder.
“Isaiah’s growth has been really fun to watch,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said this season. “He’s still figuring out how to be super aggressive as an offensive player and make good decisions all the time. Sometimes he’ll take a bad shot or force it. But if you’re paying attention game to game, he’s getting better and better at being a primary option and making the right decisions. … He’s going to continue to grow, because the kid works like hell and competes his tail off.”
Miller has 1,408 career points at UNCG, 11th on the Spartans' all-time scoring list, one point behind Trevis Simpson (2010-13). He's UNCG's all-time leader in steals with 240, four more than Ricky Hickman (2003-07).
