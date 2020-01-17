uncg logo (copy)
Who: UNCG (13-4, 2-0) vs

Western Carolina (3-14, 0-2)

When: 4 p.m., today.

Where: Fleming Gymnasium

The game: The Spartans remain unbeaten in conference play, along with Furman, while the Catamounts are still trying to find their footing early on in conference play. UNCG is on a seven-game winning streak and has won its past nine contests at home. If it can defeat the Catamounts, it will tie the longest home winning the streak the Spartans have had in a single season since moving to Division I during the 1991-92 campaign.

Keep an eye on: Forward Te’ja Twitty enters the contest vs. Western Carolina with 23 double-doubles in her career; just one shy of tying alum Melinda Gibson (1997-00) for the Spartans all-time record. Her 813 career rebounds rank third in program history. The Spartans remain one of the most efficient-shooting teams in the country, with their 46.9 field goal percentage and 36.4 3-point percentage ranking 19th and 30th in the country, respectively.

Up next: Thursday at Furman, 7 p.m.

