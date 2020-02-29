UNCG 60
Mercer 50
Macon, Ga. — The UNCG Spartans women’s basketball team clinched their first Southern Conference regular season championship since 2001-02 on Saturday with a road victory against the Mercer Bears.
The Spartans led for a lot of the fourth quarter, but saw their lead get cut to three points with 1:44 remaining, bringing the score to 53-50. The Spartans ended the game on a 7-0 run to win the game by 10.
UNCG’s defense was key in the victory. The Spartans boast one of the best defenses in Division I, ranking 15th in scoring defense, allowing only 55.1 points per game.
This is the fifth time the Spartans have held their opponents to 50 points or fewer this year.
UNCG held Mercer to 32% shooting from the field and 17% shooting from the three-point line.
Nadine Soliman led the Spartans with 24 points and eight rebounds. This was the eighth game this season that the program’s all-time leading scorer crossed the 20-point threshold for UNCG.
Soliman was the lone Spartan in double-figures, but four different players scored eight points for UNCG.
The Spartans finished in a three-way tie with Samford and Chattanooga for the top spot in the conference standings. UNCG will enter this year’s Southern Conference Championship tournament as the No. 3 seed, playing No. 6 ETSU this coming Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
The Spartans dominated the two matchups between the schools earlier this year, winning by an average of 18 points.
The last time these two teams faced off in the SoCon Tournament was in 2018 when ETSU defeated UNCG in the semifinals, 54-52.
On the line in the SoCon tournament for UNCG is an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, something the program hasn’t accomplished since their last conference tournament title in 1997-98.
