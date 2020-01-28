uncg logo (copy)
UNCG (6-2 Southern, 16-5 overall) at Western Carolina (5-3, 13-6), men's basketball.

7 p.m. Wednesday

ESPN+

UNCG's senior class of James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey, now the winningest class in program history, will look for their 98th win over the past four seasons. ... The Spartans lead the nation in turnover margin (+7.1), rank No. 9 in scoring defense (59.4 points per game), No. 5 in turnovers forced per game (19.10) and in steals (205). ... Western Carolina ranks No. 13 in points per game (81.1) and No. 3 in three-point shots made per game (10.6).

uncgspartans.com

