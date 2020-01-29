UNCG 72
Western Carolina 58
How the Spartans won
Despite trailing by one at the half, the Spartans overtook Western Carolina (13-7) and moved to within a half game of Southern Conference-leading Furman.
Both teams struggled shooting throughout the night, but the difference was Western Carolina’s sloppy play. The Catamounts committed 17 turnovers, which led to 21 points for UNCG.
The Spartans relied on points off turnovers and fastbreak opportunities, due to shooting a mere 9 of 39 from beyond the 3-point arc.
UNCG’s willingness to crash the boards in the second half helped put the Catamounts away, holding a 27-16 advantage on the glass.
Key performers
UNC-Greensboro: Isaiah Miller 23 points, 9 rebounds; Kyrin Galloway 15 points; Angelo Allegri 8 points, 3 rebounds; James Dickey 6 points, 12 rebounds.
Western Carolina: Carlos Dotson 15 points, 10 rebounds; Matt Halvorsen 9 points, 5 rebounds; Onno Steger 8 points; Travion McCray 7 points, 4 rebounds.
Notable
With the win, the Spartans improved to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The Spartans are in a brutal portion of their schedule, playing five of six games on the road. Next up, UNCG will hit the road once again to take East Tennessee State (18-3). Tip-off is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
