uncg logo1 new
courtesy UNCG

What

Mercer at UNCG, men's basketball game

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

Notable

This will be UNCG's second Southern Conference game, the Spartans having beaten VMI 74-63 on Nov. 24. ... The Spartans are 11-3, with losses only to No. 3 Kansas and to Montana State and N.C. State at home on buzzer-beating shots from halfcourt or beyond. ... UNCG is allowing 54.7 points per game, fifth-best in Division I. ... UNCG is ranked No. 7 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major top 25. ... Mercer is 6-8, lost its league opener to Furman and is coming off a 104-52 win over Milligan.

Also on Wednesday

The UNCG women's team (9-4) will host NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne (3-8) at 4 p.m. at Fleming Gymnasium. ... Nadine Soliman leads UNCG with 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. ... Rockingham County High School alumna Madeleine Hardy leads Lenoir-Rhyne with 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Admission

$10 for men's game and for women's game. A UNCG student can take a guest for free, with those tickets available the Fleming Gym or Greenboro Coliseum ticket offices.

Information

uncgspartans.com

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments