What
Mercer at UNCG, men's basketball game
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
When
7 p.m. Wednesday
Notable
This will be UNCG's second Southern Conference game, the Spartans having beaten VMI 74-63 on Nov. 24. ... The Spartans are 11-3, with losses only to No. 3 Kansas and to Montana State and N.C. State at home on buzzer-beating shots from halfcourt or beyond. ... UNCG is allowing 54.7 points per game, fifth-best in Division I. ... UNCG is ranked No. 7 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major top 25. ... Mercer is 6-8, lost its league opener to Furman and is coming off a 104-52 win over Milligan.
Also on Wednesday
The UNCG women's team (9-4) will host NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne (3-8) at 4 p.m. at Fleming Gymnasium. ... Nadine Soliman leads UNCG with 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. ... Rockingham County High School alumna Madeleine Hardy leads Lenoir-Rhyne with 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Admission
$10 for men's game and for women's game. A UNCG student can take a guest for free, with those tickets available the Fleming Gym or Greenboro Coliseum ticket offices.
Information
