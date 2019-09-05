GREENSBORO – UNCG's men's basketball schedule in 2019-20 features nine games against teams that were in either the NCAA Tournament or NIT last season and 10 games against opponents that finished the season in the top 100 of the NCAA NET rankings.
The non-conference schedule will feature a season-opening matchup against A&T at the Greensboro Coliseum on Nov. 5, a game at perennial power Kansas, a trip to Georgetown on Nov. 30 and a meeting against N.C. State at the Coliseum on Dec. 15.
Additionally, the Spartans will face three defending regular-season conference champions: Radford, Vermont and Northern Kentucky.
The Spartans are coming off a record-breaking season with 29 victories. UNCG earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NIT.
UNCG is returning back-to-back Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year selections James Dickey, a senior forward, and junior guard Isaiah Miller.
Opening against the Aggies
For the second straight season, UNCG and A&T will play each other on the opening night, this time with the game taking place on Nov. 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum. It will mark the 20th meeting all-time between the Spartans and Aggies with most of those matchups coming between 1992-2002 when the two schools met for 10 straight seasons.
Last season, UNCG downed North Carolina A&T 74-66 at the Corbett Sports Center.
A showdown with the Jayhawks
UNCG’s second game will be at three-time national champion Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 8. The only previous meeting between the two schools took place on Nov. 22, 2002, as the Jayhawks scored a 105-66 victory. The Spartans have faced current Big 12 schools only five times, with the last game taking place against West Virginia on Dec. 7, 2002.
Spartan Invitational
UNCG will again host a multi-team event in Greensboro during non-conference action, with four games taking place during an eight-day span. The final game against Appalachian State will be UNCG’s first against the Mountaineers since they left the Southern Conference in 2014. That game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov. 18. This will be the 45th meeting between the two North Carolina schools with the series split evenly at 22 wins each.
The first game of the Spartan Invitational will pit UNCG against Averett (Nov. 11) before games with Montana State (Nov. 15) and Tennessee Tech (Nov. 16).
The nation's capital
For the second time in four seasons, UNCG will face Georgetown in downtown Washington on Nov. 30. The game will be the third between the Spartans and Hoyas, with the first two contests taking place on Nov. 14, 2011, and Dec. 22, 2016, respectively. In this year’s content, UNCG will be looking for its first victory in the series.
Following that game, the Spartans will play Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Mid-major opponents on the road
On the back end of a home-and-home series, UNCG will travel to Radford on Saturday, Dec. 7. After punching its ticket into the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Radford last season won a share of the Big South regular season title en route to a 22-win campaign.
Last season in their first tilt in 21 years at the Greensboro Coliseum, UNCG defeated Radford 65-58 to close out the non-conference slate.
Eleven days later on Dec. 18, the Spartans will take a trip to the Green Mountain State to take on Vermont. The meeting will be the third all-time in the series between the Spartans and Catamounts. Over the last 11 seasons, the Catamounts are one of just eight Division I teams to win at least 20 games.
The ACC in Greensboro
For the first time in two seasons, UNCG will host an ACC school when N.C. State comes to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15. The game concludes a home-and-home series with the Wolfpack.
The first game of the series between the two North Carolina schools came on Dec. 16, 2017, when the Spartans wiped away a 14-point deficit to score a historic 81-76 victory at PNC Arena. The victory was the Spartans’ third-ever against an ACC opponent and the first against one of the four league teams in North Carolina.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, Northern Kentucky will make its first appearance in Greensboro after claiming the Horizon League’s regular season and conference titles last season. Over the last three years, UNCG and Northern Kentucky have combined to win 153 games while being just two of 33 teams with at least 72 wins during that span.
The Spartans’ final non-conference game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28 against William Peace.
Southern Conference
UNCG will begin SoCon before Thanksgiving, hosting VMI on Sunday, Nov. 24. After spending the entire month of December in non-conference action, UNCG’s next a conference opponent will be on Wednesday, Jan. 1, against Mercer. The SoCon has slightly altered its conference schedule, with games typically taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, schools no longer have “travel partners,” as is the case when UNCG travels to Wofford three days later for a game in Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
After the Mercer game, UNCG will host ETSU (Jan. 8) and Chattanooga (Jan. 18). Also in the opening month of 2020, UNCG will travel to Furman (Jan. 11), The Citadel (Jan. 15), Samford (Jan. 25) and Western Carolina (Jan. 29).
UNCG will play nine games during February, starting with a matchup at ETSU on the first day of the month. After the game against the Buccaneers, the Spartans will return to Greensboro for three-straight games against The Citadel (Feb. 5), Samford (Feb. 9) and Western Carolina (Feb. 12). The Spartans will also host Wofford (Feb. 19) and Furman (Feb. 29). On the road, UNCG will go to Mercer (Feb. 15), VMI (Feb. 22) and Chattanooga (Feb. 29).
The Southern Conference tournament will be March 6-9 in Asheville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.