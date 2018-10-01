GREENSBORO — The UNCG men’s and women’s soccer programs want the same things as their seasons enter October – consistency.
Men’s coach Justin Maullin thinks his team is ready to show more of it. Women’s coach Michael Coll thinks his team can sustain it.
The UNCG men's team will come off a weeklong break when it faces Wake Forest Tuesday in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons are 9-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally.
“Wake, obviously, is a very good team,” Maullin said. “But they’re not superhuman. It’s rare to get a week off in college soccer, and we’ve had time to prepare for them.”
Against Wake, the Spartans will have to put together a complete performance, something that has eluded the team through its first nine games. Inconsistency has hampered the Spartans.
Maullin said his team’s 4-5 record could easily be 6-3 or better.
“I don’t think any team has really beat us,” he said. “We’ve beaten ourselves. There are games when we’ve been excellent for one half and poor for the other. We were poor against App State (1-0 loss) and excellent against Campbell and Elon (overtime wins).”
A key to the Spartans' success is Leeroy Maguraushe, a senior midfielder from England. Maguraushe, last year’s Southern Conference player of the year, scored the game-winner against Elon in the 104th minute. The video of the goal trended for ESPN, NBC Sports and Yahoo! Sports and attracted more than 2 million times.
With Maguraushe, senior Matt Mathis, freshman Jacob Planell and sophomore Alex Hernandez, the Spartans have ample attacking threats and have been solid defensively, allowing 11 goals in 11 games. But the absence of two key players from last season have contributed to the team’s inconsistent performances.
Nelson Oceano, last season’s league freshman of the year, has been out three weeks but is expected to return for the conference opener on Oct. 9 against Wofford. Matteo Busio is out for the year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January.
The UNCG women, meanwhile, are 8-2-1 and have taken three big steps toward repeating as Southern Conference champions. A 5-0 win over The Citadel on Friday and a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Mercer on Sunday give the Spartans a 3-0 conference record.
“We feel the sky is the limit,” Coll said. “We won our first three conference games, all on the road. As defending conference champions, we have a target on our back, so we feel good about where we are.”
While junior Cienna Rideout leads the team with nine goals in 11 games, Coll is especially pleased with the variety of players who have stepped up in key moments this season.
“Most teams will focus on Cienna, but it’s impossible to predict who is going to score on this team,” he said. “Against Mercer, our center back scored the winning goal.”
To Coll, the winning goal against Mercer was a clear sign his team was going to be very hard to beat this season. Senior center back Emily Jensen’s winner came at the 44:31 mark and just 44 seconds after Mercer tied the score at 1-1.
“That was a big-time response, especially coming so close to halftime,” Coll said. “This team is really focused on our goals of winning the regular-season title and the conference tournament. They are starting to recognize what we are capable of, and their belief is sky-high.”
The Spartans will host Furman at 7 p.m. Friday and Wofford at 2 p.m. Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
While Coll expects every opponent to be prepared to knock his team down a notch, he believes the biggest test will come from East Tennessee State, also 3-0 in the Southern, and Samford (3-0-1).
The Spartans take on East Tennessee State in Johnson City on Oct. 14 and face Samford in the regular-season finale on Oct. 21 in Greensboro.