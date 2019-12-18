uncg logo (copy)
UNCG 54

Vermont 53

Where

Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vt.

How the Spartans won

The Spartans locked down the defensive end in the final minutes of the game, holding the Catamounts to four points in the final four minutes. A James Dickey layup with 49 seconds to go put the Spartans ahead by two points. Vermont’s Anthony Lamb went to the free throw line with 24 seconds left and missed the game-tying free throw attempt, giving the Spartans the victory.

Key performers

UNCG: Isaiah Miller, 11 points 7 rebounds; Michael Huiett, 10 points, 2-of-5 3FG.

Vermont: Anthony Lamb 23 points, 7 rebounds; Ben Shungu 7 points, 5 rebounds.

Notable

The Catamount offense came into the game ranked 27th nationally in 3-point field goal attempts (295), and were held to 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) from behind the arc by the Spartans. UNC-Greensboro garnered their first win over Vermont in program history (Vermont leads the all-time series 2-1). ... UNCG’s defense ranks ninth in Division I, holding opponents to 57.2 points per game. ... The Spartans were ranked 80th in the first round of NET rankings on Monday.

Up next:

UNCG: vs. Northern Kentucky, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Vermont: vs. Lipscomb, Friday, 7 p.m.

