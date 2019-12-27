uncg logo (copy)
When: 5 p.m. today

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets: (336) 334-3250.

Records:

William Peace 2-7, 2-1;

UNCG 10-3, 1-0.

The matchup: The Spartans face off with William Peace for the first time in program history today. As a former member of the USA South, UNCG is 110-84 against current members of the conference all-time. The Spartans have jumped up to 63rd in the latest round of NET rankings, ranked ahead of every member of the SoCon, MAC, C-USA, CAA, Big South, Big Sky, Big West, Sun Belt, OVC, WAC, Summit, Horizon, America East, NEC, MAAC, Patriot, SWAC and MEAC.

Get to know the Pacers: The Pacers’ 17.78 offensive boards per game rank third in all of Division III, while their 10.2 three-pointers per game rank 40th. William Peace has just two wins this season, giving up an average of 85.6 points per game. The Pacers have given up 90-plus points three times this year.

Up next: vs Mercer, Jan. 1, 7 p.m.

