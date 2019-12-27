When: 5 p.m. today
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Tickets: (336) 334-3250.
Records:
William Peace 2-7, 2-1;
UNCG 10-3, 1-0.
The matchup: The Spartans face off with William Peace for the first time in program history today. As a former member of the USA South, UNCG is 110-84 against current members of the conference all-time. The Spartans have jumped up to 63rd in the latest round of NET rankings, ranked ahead of every member of the SoCon, MAC, C-USA, CAA, Big South, Big Sky, Big West, Sun Belt, OVC, WAC, Summit, Horizon, America East, NEC, MAAC, Patriot, SWAC and MEAC.
Get to know the Pacers: The Pacers’ 17.78 offensive boards per game rank third in all of Division III, while their 10.2 three-pointers per game rank 40th. William Peace has just two wins this season, giving up an average of 85.6 points per game. The Pacers have given up 90-plus points three times this year.
Up next: vs Mercer, Jan. 1, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.