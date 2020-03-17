The spring sports season is over for UNCG's athletics teams.
The Southern Conference announced today that it would cancel all remaining athletics activities through the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league's council of presidents and athletics directors voted unanimously.
“My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships," Southern Conference commissioner Jim Schaus said in a statement. "However, protecting their health will always be most important and supporting their welfare our hallmark."
How the teams were faring:
- Baseball: The Spartans were 12-4 and had won five straight games after beating High Point 11-3 on March 10.
- Softball: UNCG was 15-7 and had won four of five after sweeping a doubleheader against Northern Illinois on March 11.
- Tennis: The men's team was 5-5 after a 4-3 win over Presbyterian on Thursday. The women's team was 4-7, last playing in a 7-0 win over N.C. Central on March 10.
- Golf: The men's team played in the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico, but the three-day event was shortened to 18 holes because of rain with UNCG in third place. The UNCG women tied for 13th at the Kiawah Island (S.C.) Classic on March 3.
- Track and field: The men's and women's teams' outdoor seasons were scheduled to open last weekend at the Seahawk Invitational in Wilmington, but the meet was canceled.
