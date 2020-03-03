UNCG Soliman layup (copy)

UNCG senior guard Nadine Soliman is the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer.

 UNCG

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Who: Nadine Soliman, UNCG.

Class: Senior.

Position: Guard.

Why she won: Averaged 17.0 points per game to lead Southern and ranked ninth with 6.6 rebounds per game. ... Has five double-doubles and nine 20-plus point performances. ... UNCG’s all-time scoring leader with 2,052 points. ... Earned first-team All-Southern.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Who: Trina Patterson, UNCG.

Records: 10-4 Southern, 21-8 overall.

Why she won: Led UNCG to its first regular-season women’s basketball title since 2002, tying with Samford and Chattanooga. ... UNCG won its most conference games 2011 (10-10) and most overall since 2002 (21-10). ... UNCG lead the league in field-goal percentage (43.2), scoring defense (54.9) and scoring margin ( plus 9.3).

UP NEXT

What: Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals

Who: No. 3 UNCG vs. No. 6 East Tennessee State

When: 5:45 p.m. Thursday

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville

How to watch: ESPN Plus

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments