PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Who: Nadine Soliman, UNCG.
Class: Senior.
Position: Guard.
Why she won: Averaged 17.0 points per game to lead Southern and ranked ninth with 6.6 rebounds per game. ... Has five double-doubles and nine 20-plus point performances. ... UNCG’s all-time scoring leader with 2,052 points. ... Earned first-team All-Southern.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Who: Trina Patterson, UNCG.
Records: 10-4 Southern, 21-8 overall.
Why she won: Led UNCG to its first regular-season women’s basketball title since 2002, tying with Samford and Chattanooga. ... UNCG won its most conference games 2011 (10-10) and most overall since 2002 (21-10). ... UNCG lead the league in field-goal percentage (43.2), scoring defense (54.9) and scoring margin ( plus 9.3).
UP NEXT
What: Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals
Who: No. 3 UNCG vs. No. 6 East Tennessee State
When: 5:45 p.m. Thursday
Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville
How to watch: ESPN Plus
