SPARTANBURG, S.C. — UNC-Greensboro left town four days ago with a chance to take control of the Southern Conference regular-season race.
When the Spartans wake up this morning, it will be with the knowledge not only that their first-place dreams have been dashed, but that one of the best teams in school history must regroup in a hurry to even finish among the league’s top three.
Wofford took apart UNCG 80-50 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday, just 48 hours after the Spartans lost to Furman in nearby Greenville. The win completes a regular-season sweep of UNCG by Wofford — by a combined score of 152-93.
UNCG (22-5, 11-3) got off to a good start, getting 10 early points from Kyrin Galloway in building a 23-18 lead 12 minutes in.
That’s when the game turned. Magee, the Southern Conference’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to start a 10-0 run. The Terriers (23-4, 15-0) eventually took a 36-30 lead into halftime as the Spartans went 2 for 14 from the field over the final eight minutes of the half.
“There was a little bit of a lid on it for us, but at the same time you’ve got to give Wofford credit for what they were able to do to us defensively,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller.
The run continued in the second half. When Nathan Hoover came off a screen and made a 3 from the top of the key, Wofford had its first double-digit lead at 44-34. Miller called a timeout, but things only got worse from there. The deficit reached 20 five minutes later and the Spartans never got closer than 16.
UNCG made 10 of its first 17 shots, then went 4 for 23 over the next 25 minutes. Galloway was UNCG’s only player in double figures with 17, and the Spartans were outscored 62-27 over the game’s final 28 minutes.
“They were tremendous,” Miller said. “When you’re playing against a great defense and you miss a couple that you could make, it makes it harder and harder to get over the hump, and it kind of snowballed on us.”
UNCG now must turn its attention to the final two weeks of the regular season. Hopes for the top seed in the SoCon tournament are gone — Wofford clinched that Saturday — but the Spartans remain one game ahead of Furman and East Tennessee State in the loss column for second place. To avoid the fourth seed — and a potential matchup with Wofford in the tourney semifinals— UNCG likely needs to win out. Next Sunday’s game at the Greensboro Coliseum against ETSU looms especially large.
“I think everybody in our locker room knows the right way to handle this,” Miller said. “It burns, it stings, it hurts and all the emotions and adjectives you can use to describe those emotions. But the fact of the matter is we get to wake up and play basketball tomorrow and get it right tomorrow. I told them in the locker room the only thing worse than this is when it’s all over, and it’s not over for this team.”