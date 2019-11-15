A recap of UNCG's basketball victory over Tennessee Tech.
Site
Fleming Gymnasium, Greensboro (Spartan Invitational)
Why the Spartans won
UNCG's defense held Tennessee Tech, which put up 80 points against Wright State on Tuesday, to just 30 points. The Spartans finished the game with 14 steals and six blocks. Senior forward Kyrin Galloway had three blocks and three steals. The Golden Eagles were 11-for-49 and 3-for-22 from behind the arc. UNCG’s defense forced 27 turnovers.
Stars
Tennessee Tech: Junior Clay 4 points, 8 rebounds.
UNCG: James Dickey 12 points, 6-8 FG, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals; Kaleb Hunter 9 points, 4-6 FG, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Michael Hueitt Jr. 11 points, 3 3FG.
Notable
- UNCG began the game with a 9-0 lead and held Tennessee Tech to just 12 points in the first half. The margin only grew as the Spartans closed out the period with a 12-2 run and scored the first eight baskets of the second half to expand the lead to 49-12.
- Though they won big with their strong defensive play, UNCG shot just 26.9 percent from three-point range and 23 percent from the free-throw line. The Spartans also outrebounded the Golden Eagles 41-39.
Records
Tennessee Tech: 1-3.
UNCG: 3-1.
Up next
Tennessee Tech: Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Fleming Gym).
UNCG: Montana State, 6 p.m. Saturday (Fleming Gym).
