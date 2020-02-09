UNCG Samford basketball (copy)

UNCG's James Dickey is fouled by Samford's Robert Allen.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Why the Spartans won

Kyrin Galloway led five players in double-figures scoring with 19 points, and James DIckey grabbed 16 rebounds to go with his 13 points.

Where they stand

UNCG is 9-3 in the Southern Conference and is one game behind East Tennessee State and Furman, both 10-2. The Spartans have lost both matchups against East Tennessee State but beat Furman and will face the Paladins in Greensboro on Feb. 26. The league tournament is March 6-9 in Asheville.

Notable

The victory was the 100th for the UNCG senior class of Galloway, Dickey and Malik Massey. ... The Spartans' 95 points are a season-high. ... UNCG made seven three-point shots in the first half, four of them by Galloway. He also blocked three shots in the first half.

Up next

UNCG will host Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

