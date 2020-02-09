Why the Spartans won
Kyrin Galloway led five players in double-figures scoring with 19 points, and James DIckey grabbed 16 rebounds to go with his 13 points.
Where they stand
UNCG is 9-3 in the Southern Conference and is one game behind East Tennessee State and Furman, both 10-2. The Spartans have lost both matchups against East Tennessee State but beat Furman and will face the Paladins in Greensboro on Feb. 26. The league tournament is March 6-9 in Asheville.
Notable
The victory was the 100th for the UNCG senior class of Galloway, Dickey and Malik Massey. ... The Spartans' 95 points are a season-high. ... UNCG made seven three-point shots in the first half, four of them by Galloway. He also blocked three shots in the first half.
Up next
UNCG will host Western Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's James Dickey celebrates with teammates during run against Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's Kyrin Galloway blocks dunk by Samford's Brandon Austin during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG's Bas Leyte and Kaleb Hunter high five Kyrin Galloway after a three-point shot against Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's Mohammed Abdulsalam reaches for ball against Samford's Robert Allen during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's James Dickey is fouled by Samford's Robert Allen during So9uthern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG coach Wes Miller directs team against Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG coach Wes Miller claps during game against Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG fans Shannon Byers and Otis Flanary cheer on Spartans against Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG fans reach out as team enters court to face Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG fan Havana Rush high fives a fan during game against Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG cheerleaders lead the team onto court to face Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG drummer Evan "Fishbone" Winney plays during game against Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's Isaiah Miller rips down a rebound against Samford during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG drummer Shay Gillespie performs during game against Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG's Kobe Langley and manager Jack Konstanzer celebrate with Kyrin Galloway after a Galloway three-oint shot against Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG's Isaiah Miller walks off court after defeating Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's Keyshaun Langley drives against Samford defender during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG fan reaches for free t-shirt during game against Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG-Samford basketball
UNCG coach Wes Miller directs team against Samford in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
UNCG Samford basketball
UNCG's James Dickey takes hook shot against Samford's Logan Dye during Southern Conference basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.