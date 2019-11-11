A recap of UNCG's men's basketball win over Averett:
Site
Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Spartans won
UNCG scored the game's first 12 points, in the first three minutes and 11 seconds, against the Division III program from Danville, Va. The Spartans shot 63.9 percent (39-for-61, including 12-for-28 from three-point range).
Stars
Averett: Vince Contreras, 11 points.
UNCG: Kaleb Hunter, 24 points (8-for-9 FG); Michael Hueitt, 14 points; Angelo Allegri, 14 points; Keyshaun Langley, 11 points; James Dickey, 10 points, nine rebounds; Isaiah Miller, eight points, eight assists.
Notable
- The game was the first of four for UNCG in the Spartan Invitational. UNCG will face Tennessee Tech, Montana State and Appalachian State in the remaining three games of the event.
- UNCG has won 33 of its last 36 home games.
- The teams played before 2,553 fans at the Coliseum.
- The game was Averett's only appearance in this event and was considered an exhibition for the Cougars.
- The Cougars will return to Greensboro to play at Guilford at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and at Greensboro College at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Records
Averett: 0-1.
UNCG: 2-1.
Up next
Averett: At Hampden-Sydney, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UNCG: Tennessee Tech (Fleming Gymnasium), 7 p.m. Friday.
