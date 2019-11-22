uncg logo (copy)
courtesy UNCG

What

VMI at UNCG, Southern Conference men's basketball league opener

When

3 p.m. Sunday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

UNCG's 52.2 points allowed per game ranks No. 7 in Division I through Thursday's games. ...UNCG ranks No. 3 in Division I with 35 blocks and 64 steals (VMI is No. 7 with 60). ... UNCG has not lost at home to VMI since Dec. 7, 1998.

Tickets

$10; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.

Information

UNCGSpartans.com

