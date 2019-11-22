What
VMI at UNCG, Southern Conference men's basketball league opener
When
3 p.m. Sunday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
How to watch
ESPN+
Notable
UNCG's 52.2 points allowed per game ranks No. 7 in Division I through Thursday's games. ...UNCG ranks No. 3 in Division I with 35 blocks and 64 steals (VMI is No. 7 with 60). ... UNCG has not lost at home to VMI since Dec. 7, 1998.
Tickets
$10; available at Ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.
Information
