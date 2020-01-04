SPARTANBURG, S.C. — UNCG took Wofford to two overtimes, had three players with career nights and had an epic comeback in regulation on Saturday night.
It still wasn’t enough to end a three-game losing streak against the Terriers, however. Wofford (9-6, 1-1) outscored the Spartans 12-6 in the second overtime to come away with the 98-92 win. The loss also snapped UNCG’s four-game win streak.
“I was really proud of their effort and fight,” said coach We Miller of UNCG. “We are playing with lineups we have never even practiced with. I was proud we kept finding a way to get back in it. It seemed like every time we thought we were out of it, our kids found a way back in.”
Trailing 74-61 with 3:40 to play, the Spartans used a 12-0 run to cut the lead to 74-73 with 90 seconds remaining. UNCG (12-4, 2-1) tied the game at 78 with 44 seconds to play on a 3-pointer by Keyshaun Langley, who also had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation.
“We all hate this feeling, we all hate this result,” said Miller. “But sometimes as coach, you gauge things by if you have a group you are OK losing with. I have a group that if we lose, I am OK because I love how together they are and how hard they fight. We aren’t going to have too many bad results if we continue to build on the type of mentality and approach that we had tonight.”
The Spartans never led in the first overtime, but at 3-point basket by Isaiah Miller with 15.9 seconds to play tied the contest at 86 and kept UNCG’s hopes alive.
Miller led all scorers with 28 points, and also tallied nine assists, five rebounds and two assists. Angelo Allegri (19), Langley (14) and Malik Massey (13) each posted career highs.
Storm Murphy and Nathan Hoover had 17 apiece to lead the Terriers.
“We had four guys out tonight, so guys had opportunities to step up and I thought they seized those opportunities,” Miller said. “A lot of our young guys were in a much bigger role than they were three days ago. They did a nice job, making some big shots and big plays.
“Our goal as a program is to try to grow each day, regardless of results and outcomes. That’s our hope and that’s our goal. Every single day that we wake up and get to the gym, we are trying to grow. I hope we can grow from this, but we are certainly down about the result right now.”
