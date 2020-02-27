Samford 69
UNCG 57
Site: Pete Hanna Center, Birmingham, Ala.
Why the Spartans lost
Samford won the game behind the three-point line, shooting 38% themselves while holding UNCG to 19% from three. Only two Spartans knocked down three-pointers, while the Bulldogs had six different players make a long-distance shot.
For the game, the Bulldogs shot 49% from the field. The Spartans have one of the best defenses in the SoCon, holding teams to a league-best 43% shooting. The Bulldogs out-did that by a good margin to win the game.
Key performers
Spartans: Nadine Soliman 14 points, 3 rebounds; Te'Ja Twitty 12 points, 6 rebounds.
Bulldogs: Shauntai Battle 16 points, 5 rebounds; Sarah Myers 15 points, 4 rebounds.
Notable
The UNCG loss creates a three-way tie for first place in the SoCon women's basketball standings between UNCG, Samford and Chattanooga. All three teams have one more game remaining this season. ... Samford sweeps the season series against the Spartans having won the first matchup in early February.
Records
Spartans: 20-8, 9-4 SoCon
Bulldogs: 14-14, 9-4 SoCon
Up next
Spartans: at Mercer, 2 p.m. Saturday
Bulldogs: vs Western Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.