Samford 69

UNCG 57

Site: Pete Hanna Center, Birmingham, Ala.

Why the Spartans lost

Samford won the game behind the three-point line, shooting 38% themselves while holding UNCG to 19% from three. Only two Spartans knocked down three-pointers, while the Bulldogs had six different players make a long-distance shot.

For the game, the Bulldogs shot 49% from the field. The Spartans have one of the best defenses in the SoCon, holding teams to a league-best 43% shooting. The Bulldogs out-did that by a good margin to win the game.

Key performers

Spartans: Nadine Soliman 14 points, 3 rebounds; Te'Ja Twitty 12 points, 6 rebounds.

Bulldogs: Shauntai Battle 16 points, 5 rebounds; Sarah Myers 15 points, 4 rebounds.

Notable

 The UNCG loss creates a three-way tie for first place in the SoCon women's basketball standings between UNCG, Samford and Chattanooga. All three teams have one more game remaining this season. ... Samford sweeps the season series against the Spartans having won the first matchup in early February.

Records

Spartans: 20-8, 9-4 SoCon

Bulldogs: 14-14, 9-4 SoCon

Up next

Spartans: at Mercer, 2 p.m. Saturday

Bulldogs: vs Western Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday

