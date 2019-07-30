GREENSBORO – Chris Rich, formerly an assistant coach at Duke, will take over the men's soccer program at UNCG.
Rich joined the Duke staff in 2015 and had been a volunteer assistant at North Carolina and was an assistant at Virginia Tech for two seasons each.
Rich also has been a coach in the Triangle United Soccer Association.
The Barry University graduate (2007) fills the position vacated by Greensboro native EJ O'Keeffe, who was hired in January to coach at his alma mater but submitted his resignation last week without ever coaching a game.
The NCAA has put the UNCG athletics department on a three-year probation and fined it $15,000 after former women's basketball assistant coach Phil Campbell was found to have bet on games involving the UNCG men's basketball team. The NCAA also is investigating the men's soccer program, although athletics director Kim Record declined to comment on the nature of the probe.
“Chris has a proven track record of success leading student-athletes on the field and in the classroom," Record said in a statement announcing Rich's hire. "Over the past five years, he has worked in the state of North Carolina and understands the passion this state has for soccer. With his leadership – including six NCAA Tournament appearances as a coach – we know that Chris will build on UNCG men’s soccer's rich history of success."
Meanwhile, UNCG women's golf coach Janell Howland has resigned to become the head coach at Lamar, her alma mater. Howland's golfers set program records in team-low 18- and 54-hole scores, and 16 athletes made the Southern Conference’s all-academic team.