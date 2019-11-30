uncg logo1 new (copy) (copy)
courtesy UNCG

UNCG 65

Georgetown 61

How the Spartans won

Keyshaun Langley scored 11 points and made four free throws in the final 16 seconds. UNCG led for the final six minutes,

Key performers

UNCG: James Dickey had 10 points and eight rebounds for Greensboro (6-2). Malik Massey added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven steals.

Georgetown: James Akinjo had 12 points for the Hoyas (4-3). Omer Yurtseven added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Next

UNCG plays Kennesaw State at home on Wednesday. Georgetown plays at Oklahoma State, also on Wednesday.

UNC-GREENSBORO 65, GEORGETOWN 61

FG FT Reb

UNCG M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Dickey 21 5-6 0-0 0-8 2 4 10

Galloway 27 2-6 0-0 2-5 1 0 5

Hunter 9 2-4 1-1 2-2 0 0 5

Massey 34 3-4 1-4 1-2 3 3 10

Miller 20 3-10 0-0 1-1 3 4 6

Ke.Langley 24 2-7 6-6 2-6 2 0 11

Abdulsalam 23 1-3 2-2 1-8 1 4 4

Allegri 22 4-14 0-0 3-3 1 3 9

Leyte 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2

Hueitt 8 1-7 0-0 1-2 0 0 3

Ko.Langley 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 24-63 10-13 13-37 13 18 65

Percentages: FG .381, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Massey 3-3, Ke.Langley 1-4, Galloway 1-5, Hueitt 1-5, Allegri 1-6, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 16 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickey 2, Abdulsalam). Turnovers: 16 (Ke.Langley 3, Miller 3, Abdulsalam 2, Dickey 2, Ko.Langley 2, Allegri, Galloway, Hueitt, Massey). Steals: 14 (Abdulsalam 7, Galloway 2, Ke.Langley 2, Hunter, Massey, Miller). Technical Fouls: Miller, 5:36 first.

FG FT Reb

GEORGETOWN M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Pickett 31 3-5 0-0 6-8 1 1 7

Yurtseven 24 3-12 4-6 2-9 0 2 10

Akinjo 32 4-15 3-5 1-4 1 2 12

McClung 22 3-10 2-2 1-2 2 2 9

Mosely 26 2-3 1-1 1-3 2 1 6

Wahab 16 1-3 2-2 0-3 0 0 4

Allen 15 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 0 2

Gardner 12 2-3 2-4 2-4 0 3 6

LeBlanc 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2

Blair 7 1-4 0-0 0-0 2 2 3

Alexander 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0

Totals 200 21-57 14-20 13-34 11 14 61

Percentages: FG .368, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (McClung 1-2, Mosely 1-2, Pickett 1-2, Blair 1-4, Akinjo 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 18 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Mosely 2, Wahab 2, Pickett, Yurtseven). Turnovers: 18 (Yurtseven 4, Pickett 3, Akinjo 2, Allen 2, Gardner 2, Mosely 2, Alexander, Blair, LeBlanc). Steals: 9 (Akinjo 3, Blair 3, McClung, Pickett, Yurtseven). Technical Fouls: Akinjo, 5:36 first.

UNC-Greensboro 29 36 — 65

Georgetown 32 29 — 61

A—7,302 (20,356).

