GREENSBORO — A half-court buzzer-beater would not have mattered this time.
Having been beaten twice this season on last-second shots by N.C. State and Montana State, the UNCG basketball team was careful not give opponents a chance to win at the end.
The Spartans did everything they had to on defense and offense, and Northern Kentucky never had a chance.
The Spartans used relentless defensive pressure and a balanced scoring attack to post a 67-50 win over the Norse tonight in Fleming Gymnasium.
Northern Kentucky's 50 points were its lowest scoring output of the season.
Against Northern Kentucky (8-4), the Spartans took advantage of their latest shot at a quality win, one that will enhance their case for NCAA Tournament inclusion.
Besides buzzer-beaters, their only other loss this season was a 12-point defeat at No. 1 Kansas. But still, the Spartans (10-3) needed a quality win.
The Norse advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season as Horizon League champions, losing to Texas Tech, which lost in the NCAA final to Virginia. Three of the top four scorers from last season's 26-9 team returned, including Tyler Sharpe, who poured in a career-high 33 points after hitting for 30 in his previous game.
With defensive intensity, the Spartans frustrated Northern Kentucky early. Halfway through the first half, the Norse trailed 17-12, and 10 of those points had come from Sharpe.
At the end of the half, UNCG led 34-25. Michael Hueitt, who came off the bench to hit all three of his three-point attempts, led the Spartans with nine points, while Sharpe had 16 for Northern Kentucky.
UNCG opened the second half with a 14-3 run that brought its lead to 20. But Sharpe, a 14.4 points per game scorer, kept the Norse within striking distance. With 10 minutes to play in the game, Sharpe had 28 of Northern Kentucky's 38 points.
Meanwhile, the Spartans were spreading things around. Nine players had put points on the board, and Coach Wes Miller’s liberal substitutions enabled UNCG to play at a high tempo throughout the game.
James Dickey was dominant on both ends of the court, scoring eight, blocking four and grabbing 13 rebounds for UNCG. Angelo Allegri led the Spartans with 12 points.
Keyshaun and Kobe Langley, twin freshmen from Southeast Guilford, each provided points for the Spartans. Keyshaun had eight, while Kobe got his first basket of his collegiate career.
