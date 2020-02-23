uncg logo (copy) (copy)
Staff report

The UNCG baseball team completed the three-game sweep over Fairfield with a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon. The win moves the Spartans to 5-1 on the season, including five straight wins since their season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina in the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The Spartans were powered

by a solid performance on the mound behind fifth-

year senior, Jeremiah Tripplett.

Tripplett went six strong innings allowing no runs on three hits, while striking out six. Redshirt junior Phillip Sanderson pitched three scoreless innings in relief and struck out six of the eleven batters he faced.

UNCG produced two runs in

the bottom of the fourth

on sacrifice flies from Jacquez Koonce and Pres Cavenaugh.

In the sixth, senior catcher Ryan Caveness tacked on to the Spartan lead with a sac fly to center field, scoring Sam Koruschak.

