UNCG 82
Western Carolina 62
How the game was won
The Spartans hit four 3-pointers early on and operated an efficient offense during the early stages. But the Spartans eventually grew cold from outside and turned to their inside game and attacked the Catamounts’ inside.
The UNCG defense stifled Western Carolina in the first twenty minutes as the Catamounts shot 22% from the field and 14% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Junior guard Isaiah Miller scored eight of the Spartans’ final 10 points in the half and led all scorers at the break with 12 points.
Carlos Dotson jumpstarted the Catamounts to a 6-0 run to start the second half and also netted WCU’s first 10 points out of the break.
Despite the big performance from Dotson, the Spartans depth wore out Western Carolina. UNCG’s bench produced 35 points, including 14 points from Keyshaun Langley.
Key performers
Western Carolina: Carlos Dotson 32 points, 12 rebounds; Onno Steger 14 points, 5 rebounds; Marcus Thomas 6 points.
UNCG: Isaiah Miller 20 points, 6 rebounds; Keyshaun Langley 14 points (5/8 FG); James Dickey 11 points, 6 rebounds; Michael Hueitt Jr. 9 points; Angelo Allegri 6 points.
Notable
With the win over Western Carolina, UNCG (20-6 overall, 10-3 Southern Conference) has clinched its fourth straight 20-win season. The victory was also the Spartans ninth straight over the Catamounts, including their third straight sweep.
Up next
Western Carolina: Saturday at Wofford, 7 p.m.
UNCG: Saturday at Mercer, 7 p.m.
W. CAROLINA (15-9)
Dotson 11-20 10-15 32, Steger 4-14 3-4 14, Faulkner 0-9 2-4 2, Halvorsen 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, McCray 0-3 2-2 2, Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, Elks 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-60 17-25 62.
UNC-GREENSBORO (20-6)
Dickey 4-6 3-4 11, Galloway 2-6 0-0 4, Hunter 3-6 1-2 7, Massey 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 8-16 4-4 20, Allegri 2-6 0-0 6, Ke.Langley 5-8 2-4 14, Abdulsalam 1-2 1-3 3, Hueitt 3-7 0-0 9, Leyte 1-1 0-0 3, Ko.Langley 0-0 0-0 0, Tankelewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-17 82.
Halftime—UNC-Greensboro 41-25. 3-Point Goals—W. Carolina 3-18 (Steger 3-9, Elks 0-1, McCray 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Halvorsen 0-2, Faulkner 0-4), UNC-Greensboro 9-26 (Hueitt 3-7, Ke.Langley 2-3, Allegri 2-5, Leyte 1-1, Massey 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Galloway 0-3, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out—Faulkner. Rebounds—W. Carolina 32 (Dotson 12), UNC-Greensboro 33 (Dickey, Miller, Abdulsalam 6). Assists—W. Carolina 9 (McCray 3), UNC-Greensboro 9 (Dickey, Ke.Langley 2). Total Fouls—W. Carolina 16, UNC-Greensboro 22. A—3,057 (23,500).
