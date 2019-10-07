The UNCG men's basketball team is predicted to finish second in the Southern Conference in 2019-20.
Junior Isaiah Miller is projected to win the player of the year award, with teammate James Dickey joining him on first-team All-Southern Conference.
East Tennessee State edged UNCG 80-74 in voting by coaches for the regular-season finish and 286-264 in a poll of journalists.
UNCG will open its season Nov. 5 against A&T at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Meanwhile, the UNCG women are predicted to finish fifth by coaches and sixth by journalists.
Senior guard Nadine Soliman and senior guard-forward Te’Ja Twitty are expected to make first-team all-conference.
