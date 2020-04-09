GREENSBORO — Kim Record knows the COVID-19 outbreak “will have a significant impact” on UNCG’s athletics finances. But the Spartans’ athletics director of 11 years still doesn’t know how significant.
“We’re trying to put the numbers together as quickly as we can,” Record says. “We will have to scrub every department, every sport, take a look at where we can reduce expenses, plan that things are going to go well and we can increase revenues as we do every year. However, this time there are a lot of unknowns out there. … Every budget, every unit will be touched in some way.”
For UNCG, the athletics budget for the 2019-20 school year was $13.2 million. Record says that figure is divided into “three different pods: scholarship costs, operating costs and personnel. They’re about a third, a third and a third.”
With spring sports shut down, operating expenses for those programs — baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field — will be reduced because those teams are not competing or traveling. But a significant chunk of projected revenue also will be lost.
As a member of the Southern Conference, UNCG receives an annual payout from NCAA men’s basketball tournament revenue based on a six-year rolling average of the league’s postseason performance, which included a first-round victory by Wofford in 2019. Record says the exact figure that her school will receive this year still has not been determined, but it will be less after the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and announced that it would reduce its payout to member schools from $600 million to $225 million this year.
“We’ve all been running numbers in our heads and it’s just a matter of getting those official numbers,” Record says. “As we’ve seen, every school in the country is going to be affected in some way. It’s just going to be relative.”
Another decision by the NCAA also will impact UNCG’s athletics finances. The association’s Division I Executive Council voted March 30 to offer spring sports athletes whose season was cut short an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA will not provide schools any help with financial aid for those students, so Record and her staff may have to make some hard decisions on whether to fund grants for any Spartans seniors who want to return for the 2020-21 school year.
“Some of them will pursue other plans, while some will want to come back,” Record says, noting that most of the Spartans' spring sports are not fully funded. “We don’t have those numbers. Hopefully, we’ll have those by next week. … If one or two want to come back, we’ll have those conversations with the coaches and see what we can do, if anything, financially. The other piece is that this applies to the underclassmen as well, so we have to be mindful that scholarships are renewed on a yearly basis, so we’re talking about four classes of student-athletes, not just the senior class.”
Another factor that will impact UNCG’s athletics finances is enrollment at the university. For the 2019-20 school year, each of UNCG’s approximately 20,000 students paid a $780 athletics fee to subsidize the department. If enrollment goes down in the fall, Record’s department will be affected. The only way to make up that money would be through fundraising, which will be challenging to say the least in the current economic climate.
While gathering information and crunching numbers, Record is also thinking about the human cost of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Like most people you’re most concerned with your own family and how it’s affecting them,” she says, mentioning her parents in Virginia and her two grown sons, “and we consider our teams, our coaches family as well. We have student-athletes working online to finish degrees. … Our academic staff has been working with them remotely. Mental health is also something that’s important. We need to make sure our student-athletes are doing OK mentally, because their sport is such a big part of their life.”
One thing Record doesn’t want to do, regardless of the UNCG athletics program’s financial challenges this year, is eliminate any teams as she did when the Spartans dropped wrestling at the end of the 2010-11 school year.
“It was budget-driven and I would never want to do that again,” Record says. “That would be a last resort.”
Record says UNCG was already working on its 2020-21 athletics budget, but the COVID-19 outbreak “is going to affect it. I don’t know how much. … It will be challenging, but we have a lot of creative people. We’ll think about ways that we can increase revenue during a difficult time, but also we might have to reduce expenses or not start a program, no different than anybody’s business.”
Yes, athletics at the Division I level is a business, but it’s more than that to Record and most of the people who run college programs. One recent memory that popped up on her Facebook page reminded her why she does what she does. It was former UNCG basketball player Jordy Kuiper coming to her office before returning home to Netherlands to take pictures with her and the SoCon tournament trophy.
“I have 225 student-athletes and the majority of them have stories just like Jordy’s that make you feel good when you’re wondering what’s going to happen,” Record says. “That’s the transformative piece of athletics and what those of us working in it truly believe in.”
