HIGH POINT — There’s a certain nostalgia inside the basketball program at High Point University, though you’d never know it looking around the modern campus and hearing about the plans for a modern new arena coming in two years.
The hiring of Tubby Smith notwithstanding, we’re not going back to the days of District 26.
Smith said this afternoon that he was happy to be back on his old college campus, feeling like old times with the Furniture Market in town and old faces calling him from familiar places.
And his players even admitted to researching the history of their new coach, not just the guy who won a national title at Kentucky but the guy who is still ninth on the all-time scoring list as a player at High Point.
The players call him “Tubby.” Well, they call him both Tubby and Coach Smith because here at High Point, he’s both.
“I change back and forth,” junior guard Jahaad Proctor said.
“He’s cool with us calling him Tubby or Coach Smith,” Brandann Kamga, another junior guard, said.
Smith will bring his own style to High Point, a game that came to be known over the years as “Tubbyball,” an emphasis on team over individual and defense above all else. It’s complex and cerebral, but it comes down to a simple philosophy to push the opposing offense as far from the rim as possible, to eliminate drives to the basket and to clog the inside and dare opposing gunners to fire away.
But that’s inside basketball. Smith’s own style is about bringing High Point back and building on the remarkable transformation of the university. The truth is, as an alum and one of the most successful and famous graduates of old High Point College, he’s been part of the transformation.
And now he’s back as the basketball coach and the face of the program.
“People are excited,” he said. “We have a lot to offer here, academically and socially, and with what’s transpiring here, it’s not just taking place here at High Point University but within the community.”
With a downtown stadium and a minor-league baseball team also coming to High Point, there’s a civic renaissance that goes far beyond just basketball. Smith, whom school president Nido Qubein recently joked would be the “best-paid coach” on campus, is also part of the financial foundation at the school. Smith and his wife, Donna, donated $1 million toward the new 4,500-seat arena and conference center where the court will bear their names.
That will bring its own security and pressure on the 67-year-old coach. In fact, Proctor said it takes a lot of pressure off the players and puts it squarely on the shoulders of the alumni-legend-coach.
“Coming off the season we had last year, there’s not as much expectation for us as a team,” he said. “There’s a lot of expectations for him.”
Smith, whose reputation over the years has been that a builder, accepts the challenge. This isn’t Kentucky, but a lot of people don’t realize that the 1998 NCAA champions were the only modern team in college basketball history to win a title without a first-team All-American or an NBA lottery pick.
He coaches like he played.
“I mean, he’s got a banner,” Proctor said of Smith’s likeness hanging in the Millis Center. “I didn’t know much about him as a player, but you have to be some type of good if you’re hanging in the gym.”
Both Proctor and Kamga said the team is already tighter than last year’s team that finished 14-16 and ended up costing Scott Cherry his job. Proctor said there was a different feel on the court the first time Smith walked onto it.
“Playing for a legend, it gets your attention,” he said. “I’m excited to play for him. Our team has gotten a lot closer. We play a lot better together. Everybody was excited to play for a coach like Tubby. It’s somebody you don’t normally get to play for.”
Call him Coach Smith or just Tubby, but he’s home again. And a lot of people will be watching High Point University because of it.