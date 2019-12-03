Neither of these teams is at a particularly easy part of the schedule.
Wake Forest just played Arizona, and its next two games are against N.C. State and Xavier on the next two Saturdays. Of those four, the lowest-rated team according to KenPom.com is N.C. State at 44th.
Penn State is playing its fourth straight game against a KenPom top-100 team — No. 93 Yale, No. 65 Mississippi, No. 54 Syracuse and No. 87 Wake Forest.
And after this game, it’ll get really interesting for the Nittany Lions — their next two games are against Ohio State (No. 4 in KenPom) and Maryland (No. 8).
