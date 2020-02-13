Juniors Chris Lanzilli and Bobby Seymour formed one of the most-potent hitting duos in the ACC, with a combined 25 home runs and 159 RBIs last season. Seymour’s 92 RBIs were the most in college baseball since Buster Posey had 93 in 2008; Lanzilli was in the top five in the ACC in total bases, RBIs, hits, batting average and homers.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

