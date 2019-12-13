GREENSBORO — And now, here comes N.C. State.
UNCG will host the Wolfpack on Sunday in a much-anticipated non-conference basketball game at the Greensboro Coliseum.
It’s the second in a grueling four-game stretch for The G, which most recently beat defending Big South champ Radford by two and has yet to face a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from last season, Vermont and Northern Kentucky.
But this is the one local fans circled when the Spartans’ schedule came out — more than 5,500 tickets have been sold as of Friday afternoon — the second game in a home-and-home series spread over three seasons with a break in the middle.
UNCG won the last meeting 81-76 in December 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
That was then. This is now. These are two radically different teams, and here are three things to know about this game:
1. Point guards
UNCG’s Isaiah Miller was a freshman the last time these two teams met, a key bench player who scored eight points in 13 minutes. Meanwhile, upperclassmen Francis Alonso, Marvin Smith, Jordy Kuiper and Demetrius Troy combined for 54 of the Spartans points. All of them are gone now, and Miller has blossomed into The G’s top scorer.
Miller comes in averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The reigning Southern Conference defensive player of the year sets the tone for UNCG on both ends of the court.
“My standards for Isaiah Miller are ridiculously high,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said after the Spartans’ victory over VMI. “And I don’t think he’s playing his best right now. Obviously he’s impacting the game in an incredible way. I’m not trying to minimize any great plays he’s made. But there’s a way he can play every possession, and we haven’t gotten there yet this year. I want to get him there, because it makes us a better team. I’m not upset with him, but there’s a lot better basketball inside of that little guy. … He’s in a different role, and as he settles in we’re going to see him make better and better plays.”
Senior point guard Markell Johnson is the key to State. He averages 12.3 points and 6.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game for the Wolfpack. Johnson is one of five players averaging double-figure scoring for State.
2. Injuries
UNCG will play its third game without No. 2 scorer Kaleb Hunter, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing who was in the midst of a breakout season when he injured his right ankle in an awkward fall after a dunk attempt at Georgetown.
Hunter is the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 boards in his eight starts. Who picks up the slack? A host of replacements.
Sophomore Angelo Allegri has stepped into Hunter’s starting role. Allegri and fellow guards Keyshaun Langley and Michael Hueitt combine to average 16.6 points, and all three are capable 3-point shooters.
State, meanwhile, could be without 6-7 forward Jericole Hellems. The sophomore was taken off the court on a stretcher after a hard fall near the end of State’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday. He has reportedly returned to practice and is a game-time decision.
3. Depth
State seems to have settled into an eight-man rotation, and if Hellems can’t play it could create a challenge for the Wolfpack against UNCG’s waves of defenders.
The Spartans rank No. 7 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing just 54.9 points per game. They do it with constant pressure and fresh legs, substituting often. Ten players average at least 9.2 minutes of playing time per game.
“We’re 12 deep, and that’s not ‘coachspeak.’ We have 12 guys who are good enough to play,” Wes Miller said. “… We just got Kobe Langley back, who’s been injured for the last six or seven months, so he’s not really ready (for a big role), but he’s going to be great for us. It’s going to be frustrating at times for me, trying to figure out how to play everybody. But it’s also a great strength if we can only figure out how to utilize it over the course of the whole season.”
