GREENSBORO — Ten days ago, UNCG’s basketball team was finally at full strength.
For the first time since Midnight Madness, every Spartans player was cleared to practice from start to finish with no restrictions.
But now, in the middle of a critical stretch of games against the three best teams in the Southern Conference, UNCG is beat up. Four players — starters Kyrin Galloway (ankle) and Kaleb Hunter (ankle) and key reserves Khyre Thompson (concussion) and Kobe Langley (hamstring) — did not play in The G’s double-overtime loss at defending champ Wofford (1-1 SoCon, 9-6 overall).
“We went from being the deepest team I’ve ever had,” Spartans coach Wes Miller said, “to pretty thin, pretty fast.”
It doesn’t get any easier. UNCG (2-1, 12-4) hosts preseason favorite East Tennessee State (2-1, 13-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum.
And waiting in the wings is a Saturday trip to front-runner Furman (3-0, 13-3).
Neither The G nor ETSU wants to fall two games behind in the league standings so early in the league season. Three things to know heading into Wednesday’s game …
1. DEFENSE
This is a matchup of the SoCon’s two best defensive teams, as both UNCG and East Tennessee State are built around defense-first philosophies.
The G ranks No. 7 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense at 57.9 points per game, while East Tennessee State is 46th, giving up just 62.3 points.
UNCG features the last two SoCon defensive players of the year in 6-foot-10 center James Dickey and 6-foot point guard Isaiah Miller. Dickey’s 32 blocked shots rank 27th in the nation, and Miller ranks 13th in the country with 37 steals.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, feature veteran guards Isaiah Tisdale (1.9), Tray Boyd (1.7) and Patrick Good (1.4) who all rank among the SoCon’s top 12 in steals per game, as well as the SoCon’s No. 3 shot-blocker in 7-foot center Lucas N’Guessan.
With defensive teams, a variable is how tightly the game will be called. ETSU averages 16.9 and UNCG 17.1 fouls per game. That’s about 1 foul below the national average.
But in a tightly officiated game, foul trouble could hurt UNCG’s chances, especially if the Spartans are short-handed again and forced to play with only an eight- or nine-man rotation.
2. INJURIES
UNCG played Wofford without two of its top three scorers.
Hunter, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing, was in the midst of a breakout season when he injured his right ankle in an awkward fall after a dunk attempt at Georgetown. He missed three games, came back, then reinjured the ankle and missed the Mercer and Wofford games.
Hunter is the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer and rebounder, averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 boards in 11 games (eight starts).
Galloway, a 6-9 senior, sprained an ankle in the early minutes of the Mercer game. He is third on the team in scoring at 8.1 points per game and is the SoCon’s No. 2 shot-blocker behind teammate Dickey. A “stretch four” forward, he’s also The G’s leading 3-point shooter, as 30 of his 39 field goals this season have been threes.
“We’ve got a great training staff, and we’ve been as healthy as anybody in college basketball the last four years,” Wes Miller said. “It speaks to the preparation our guys put in, and the work of our training staff and our strength and conditioning staff. I don’t think we’re snake-bit. Injuries are part of college basketball.”
Maybe so, but the injuries to Hunter and Galloway have left UNCG’s front-court thin. Those two combine to average a quarter of the Spartans’ rebounds per game.
East Tennessee State comes in healthy. The Buccaneers have typically used an eight-man rotation, and those top eight players have combined to miss a total of two games, none since Thanksgiving.
3. MATCHUPS
UNCG guard Isaiah Miller ranks third in the SoCon in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game. He’s coming off back-to-back big games, a career-high 31 points against Mercer and then 28 points at Wofford.
“His growth has been really fun to watch,” Wes Miller said. “He’s still figuring out how to be super aggressive as an offensive player and make good decisions all the time. Sometimes he’ll take a bad shot or force it. But if you’re paying attention game to game, he’s getting better and better at being a primary option and making the right decisions. … He’s going to continue to grow, because the kid works like hell and competes his tail off.”
ETSU counters with two high-scoring guards of its own. Bo Hodges, a 6-foot-5 slasher, averages 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Tray Boyd, a 6-4 senior, averages 13.4 points and is a 38.1 percent 3-point shooter.
Up front, UNCG’s Dickey (7.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) and ETSU’s 6-7 Jeromy Rodriguez (10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds) both rank among the SoCon’s top five rebounders.
