Some quality depth at kicker and punter. Xavier Subotsch continued to look consistent throughout camp, carrying over his good mojo from 2019. Chandler Staton will be pushed by Ryker Casey, who’s strong legged.
Thomas Hennigan will hold most of the returning duties, but Malik Williams would be a nice option to mix in for punts given his ability to wiggle out of tight situations. Jalen Virgil and his speed gets more responsibility on kickoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.