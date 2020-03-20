The backlog of safety talent is no joke, and this year will be another example. After two seasons of mixing in, Ryan Huff will get a chance to shine. Kaiden Smith is smart and savvy and brings a strong mind to the starting group. Dawson and Ross are two young guys with upsides, but they’re forced to wait their turn like the A.J. Howards and Josh Thomases before them.

