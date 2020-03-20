Tim Frizzell saw injuries affect his trajectory a bit, but he’s playing healthy and really taking command of his time. Frizzell and Hampton rotated in with the first group, but given Frizzell’s trajectory, the job looked to be in his hands early. That’s a competition that will carry through the fall. True freshman Kevon Haigler has also seen some solid reps here.
And as Harrington and Brown try to replace the spot vacated by Akeem Davis-Gaither, they provide two good and young options. Harrington gets the nod because he’s lengthy and rangy.
