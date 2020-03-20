With Shaun Jolly and Shemar Jean-Charles missing some of spring camp with injuries, Milan Tucker and Steven Jones ran with the first group. They did enough to impress new defensive backs coach James Rowe, who left them with the ones even when the starters were healthy. Still, Jolly and Jean-Charles will be one of the better DB tandems in the conference after a solid starting debut last season.

