Wake Forest’s thin frontcourt has become thinner.

Junior forward Sunday Okeke suffered a torn Achilles in the first half of Sunday’s win against Columbia and will miss the rest of the season.

“He had surgery and he’s doing very well,” Coach Danny Manning said Tuesday. “Heart-wrenching situation. … He was playing really well, had three rebounds in three minutes in the time that he got out there on the court against Columbia.”

It means Wake Forest has played two games and is down to two low-post options — Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama. Tariq Ingraham suffered a torn Achilles before the season started.

“We’ve got plenty of guys that are ready to assume different roles and different responsibilities,” Manning said. “We’ll be creative in our matchups and things like that, but we’ve got what we need.”

Here are five things to watch in Wednesday’s game against UNC Asheville at Joel Coliseum:

