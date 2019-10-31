Now the time comes for the middle game of Wake Forest’s three home games against Big Four opponents this season.

N.C. State visits Winston-Salem on Saturday having lost two of its past three games, including most recently a 45-24 loss at Boston College in which the Wolfpack gave up 429 rushing yards.

That matters little to Wake Forest.

“We don’t focus too much on the numbers of who they played and how they play against them because we know it’s … N.C. State, it’s a home game, it’s a rivalry game,” said senior tight end Jack Freudenthal. “We know they’re going to bring their very best.”

Here are five things to know about N.C. State heading into Saturday’s game at BB&T Field:

 

