UNCG walks off App State
The UNCG baseball team walked-off the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 15th inning on Sunday after Spencer Smith drove in Caleb Webster to give the Spartans their seventh win of the season. Webster led the Spartans with three hits and three runs scored. Zack Budzik went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two walks. The Spartans will travel to Chapel Hill next to face off with North Carolina on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
High Point track and field sweep Big South titles
High Point University men’s and women’s track and field both won their first Big South Indoor Track and Field Championship over the weekend. High Point’s women finished in first with 174 points, beating second-place Hampton by 31.5 points. The men finished in first with 178 points, beating second-place Campbell by 57 points.
North Carolina A&T track and field sweep MEAC titles
The North Carolina A&T men’s indoor track and field team won their fourth straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) indoor track and field championship by scoring 165 points on Saturday at the 2020 MEAC Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex. The women also won their fourth straight MEAC title by posting a score of 165.
