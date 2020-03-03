uncg logo (copy) (copy)
courtesy UNCG

North Carolina 12

UNCG 5

Why the Spartans lost: UNCG tied the game in the top of the eighth inning with a three-run rally, but squandered any chance of coming out with a win by allowing eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Key performers

Spartans: Caleb Webster 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Spencer Smith 1-for-1, pinch-hit home run; Jack Voigt 2.2 IP, 3 K's. Tar Heels: Dylan Harris 2-for-3, 2B, home run, 3 RBI; Angel Zarate 4-for-5, 2 RBI; Nik Pry (W) 2.0 IP, 2 K's.

Notable: The Spartans outhit the Tar Heels 10-7, but left 12 men on base. The middle of the lineup for UNCG struggled, going just 2-for-11 with one RBI.

Records

Spartans: 7-4

Tar Heels: 9-4

Up next

Spartans: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m. Friday

Tar Heels: vs. VCU, 4 p.m. today

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments