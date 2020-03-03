North Carolina 12
UNCG 5
Why the Spartans lost: UNCG tied the game in the top of the eighth inning with a three-run rally, but squandered any chance of coming out with a win by allowing eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Key performers:
Spartans: Caleb Webster 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Spencer Smith 1-for-1, pinch-hit home run; Jack Voigt 2.2 IP, 3 K's. Tar Heels: Dylan Harris 2-for-3, 2B, home run, 3 RBI; Angel Zarate 4-for-5, 2 RBI; Nik Pry (W) 2.0 IP, 2 K's.
Notable: The Spartans outhit the Tar Heels 10-7, but left 12 men on base. The middle of the lineup for UNCG struggled, going just 2-for-11 with one RBI.
Records
Spartans: 7-4
Tar Heels: 9-4
Up next
Spartans: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m. Friday
Tar Heels: vs. VCU, 4 p.m. today
