North Carolina 86, Clemson 72
Chapel Hill —The North Carolina women’s basketball team rolled to an 86-72 homecourt win over Clemson Sunday afternoon at Carmichael Arena, hitting its highest scoring total of the Atlantic Coast Conference season to improve to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in ACC play.
The Tar Heels earned their first back-to-back ACC homecourt wins, and first back-to-back conference wins anywhere since they opened league play with wins over Pitt (home on Jan. 30) and Virginia (away on Jan. 2).
Senior Taylor Koenen scored a career-high 26 points and junior Janelle Bailey had 23 points and a team-high nine rebounds in the win.
As a team, the Tar Heels shot 50% from the field and 36% from three.
Kobi Thornton led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Kendall Spray added 15 points on 3-of-6 from three.
Koenen’s big game came after a disappointing six-point outing against Virginia, but she was too much for the Tigers (7-15, 3-8) to stop on Sunday. She was 11-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 from long range in the game.
The Tar Heels jumped out to an early 15-4 lead after knocking down six of their first nine shots. They stretched the lead to 22 in the second quarter and for the second game in a row they went into the half with a 20-point lead.
Clemson never got closer than 13 points after halftime.
The Tar Heels won the battle on the glass 41-31 and finished the game with 23 assists on 32 made baskets, while only committing 12 turnovers.
The Tar Heels are now tied for third place in the ACC standings, which would give them a coveted double-bye spot when the teams come to Greensboro.
Next up, the Tar Heels will take the 8-mile trip down the road to play Duke in Durham. Tip off against the Blue Devils Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the teams’ first meeting of the season.
